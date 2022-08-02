CINCINNATI VAMC RNs TO RECEIVE HISTORIC SALARY INCREASE

PRESS RELEASE

August 2, 2022

Cincinnati , OH — CINCINNATI – The more than 450 registered nurses (RNs) employed at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (VAMC) can look forward to the largest salary increase in the history of the medical center. RNs will see at least a 15 percent salary increase beginning immediately.

“A salary increase of this magnitude for our RNs has been long overdue,” said Jane Johnson, Cincinnati VA Executive Medical Center Director. “VA nurses have proven time and again that they are the best of the best—serving our nation’s heroes with world-class care and dedication, so I’m happy to announce this well-deserved raise.”

The salary increase is a step toward ensuring we are competitive in the market area for the recruitment and retention of nurses, according to Chris Schweighardt, Cincinnati VAMC Associate Director for Patient Care Services. In March, nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses were also approved for higher pay.

Nurses at the Cincinnati VAMC are a compassionate, diverse group of professionals who play a vital role in Veterans’ holistic health. They benefit from invaluable experiences working with the Veteran community, access to cutting-edge technology, and the ability to pursue various educational and leadership opportunities.

To view current job openings in the VA Cincinnati Healthcare System, visit USAJOBS.