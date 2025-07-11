Advancing Veteran Care Through Research and Education

The Cincinnati VAMC's Research Division serves a diverse region encompassing Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. Our collaborative efforts extend to the Columbus, Chillicothe, and Ft. Thomas VA Medical Centers, fostering a robust network dedicated to advancing veteran health care

A key partner in these endeavors is the Cincinnati Education and Research for Veterans Foundation (CERV). Established in 1991 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 1998, CERV facilitates flexible funding mechanisms for research and education at VA facilities. Operating with combined $6.5 million in active studies and administrative accounts, CERV supports a team of dedicated professionals committed to enhancing veterans' lives through research.