Advancing Veteran Care Through Research and Education
CERVF.org or Cincinnati Education and Research for Veterans Foundation (CERV), is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting innovative research and educational initiatives that improve the health and well-being of our nation's Veterans. Partnering with the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, CERV serves as a vital bridge between federal research efforts and the local academic and clinical communities, helping to advance groundbreaking studies and foster collaboration that drives meaningful change in Veteran care.
Celebrating a Century of Innovation
Celebrating a Century of Innovation: 2025 VA Research Week at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center
In May 2025, the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (VAMC) proudly joined the nationwide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Research program. This milestone, marked during VA Research Week from May 12–16, honored a century of groundbreaking medical advancements that have significantly improved the health and well-being of veterans and the broader American public.
A Legacy of Impactful Research
Since its inception in 1925, VA Research has been at the forefront of medical innovation. Notable achievements include the development of the first effective treatments for tuberculosis, the invention of the CAT scan and pacemaker, and the performance of the first-ever liver transplant. These accomplishments underscore the VA's commitment to translating scientific discoveries into practical solutions that enhance patient care.
Local Contributions and Collaborations
The Cincinnati VAMC's Research Division serves a diverse region encompassing Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana. Our collaborative efforts extend to the Columbus, Chillicothe, and Ft. Thomas VA Medical Centers, fostering a robust network dedicated to advancing veteran health care
A key partner in these endeavors is the Cincinnati Education and Research for Veterans Foundation (CERV). Established in 1991 and incorporated as a nonprofit in 1998, CERV facilitates flexible funding mechanisms for research and education at VA facilities. Operating with combined $6.5 million in active studies and administrative accounts, CERV supports a team of dedicated professionals committed to enhancing veterans' lives through research.
Engaging the Community
During Research Week, Va Research and CERV have sponsored events aimed at promoting the continuing education of veterans and VA employees, as well as raising awareness of veteran issues within the community. These programs included educational fairs, training conferences, speaking engagements, and learning luncheons, all designed to foster a culture of continuous learning and collaboration.
Looking Ahead
As the VA Research program embarks on its second century, the Cincinnati VAMC and CERV remain steadfast in their commitment to pioneering research that addresses the evolving needs of veterans. Through continued collaboration, innovation, and community engagement, they aim to build upon a legacy that has profoundly impacted countless lives.
For more information on ongoing research initiatives or to get involved, please visit CERV's official website or the VA Cincinnati Health Care Research page.
CERV Foundation Contact
Mary Jackson, CPB, SHRM-CP, Notary Public
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
3200 Vine St., ML 151
4th Floor Room B421
Cincinnati, OH 45220