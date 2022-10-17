Construction at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Phase 1

Early- to mid-October

Phase 1 of a three-part project to renovate the Cincinnati VA Medical Center main entrance began Oct. 3, 2022. During Phase 1, the area in red (seen below) will be closed to all Veterans, staff, and visitors. Valet parking will remain open for Veterans, and pedestrians may enter the facility through the Community Living Center (CLC) connector or main entrance (both outlined in green). The outer CLC connector entrance (UC side) and inner CLC connector doors will remain unlocked during the day throughout this phase. Phase 1 will be completed mid-October and Phase 2 will begin immediately after.