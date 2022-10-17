 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Construction at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center

The Cincinnati VA Healthcare System is devoted to improving Veteran experiences. Part of our efforts to be Better Each Day is the construction of a new and improved main entrance. This page is dedicated to providing Veterans, families, caregivers, and members of the public updates regarding the main entrance construction project.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care
Cincinnati VAMC new main entrance rendering

The Cincinnati VAMC main entrance is getting a makeover! The project will be completed in three phases spanning October to mid-fall, and spring to summer 2023.

Phase 1

Early- to mid-October

Phase 1 of a three-part project to renovate the Cincinnati VA Medical Center main entrance began Oct. 3, 2022. During Phase 1, the area in red (seen below) will be closed to all Veterans, staff, and visitors. Valet parking will remain open for Veterans, and pedestrians may enter the facility through the Community Living Center (CLC) connector or main entrance (both outlined in green). The outer CLC connector entrance (UC side) and inner CLC connector doors will remain unlocked during the day throughout this phase. Phase 1 will be completed mid-October and Phase 2 will begin immediately after.

Bird's eye view of the Cincinnati VAMC depicting construction closures and points of entry.

Phase 2 

Oct. 20, 2022 to mid-fall

The second phase of a three-part project to renovate the main entrance of the Cincinnati VAMC will begin in mid-October.­­ During phase 2 of the project, the roundabout (area in red), will be inaccessible to all people and vehicles. Valet parking will relocate to the Community Living Center overhang (in blue), and patient drop-off will move to the area in gold through mid-fall. Pedestrians may enter the facility at the CLC connector exterior front door (outlined in green) during normal business hours throughout phase 2.

Bird's eye view of the Cincinnati VAMC construction closure.
Bird's eye view of the Cincinnati VAMC construction closures and relocations.
Bird's eye view of the Cincinnati VAMC pedestrian walkway and entrance.

Phase 3 

Spring 2023

The third phase of a three-part project to renovate the main entrance of the Cincinnati VAMC will begin in spring 2023.­ More information about this phase of the project is forthcoming.

Last updated: