Construction at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center
The Cincinnati VA Healthcare System is devoted to improving Veteran experiences. Part of our efforts to be Better Each Day is the construction of a new and improved main entrance. This page is dedicated to providing Veterans, families, caregivers, and members of the public updates regarding the main entrance construction project.
The Cincinnati VAMC main entrance is getting a makeover! The project will be completed in three phases spanning October to mid-fall, and spring to summer 2023.
Phase 1
Early- to mid-October
Phase 1 of a three-part project to renovate the Cincinnati VA Medical Center main entrance began Oct. 3, 2022. During Phase 1, the area in red (seen below) will be closed to all Veterans, staff, and visitors. Valet parking will remain open for Veterans, and pedestrians may enter the facility through the Community Living Center (CLC) connector or main entrance (both outlined in green). The outer CLC connector entrance (UC side) and inner CLC connector doors will remain unlocked during the day throughout this phase. Phase 1 will be completed mid-October and Phase 2 will begin immediately after.
Phase 2
Oct. 20, 2022 to mid-fall
The second phase of a three-part project to renovate the main entrance of the Cincinnati VAMC will begin in mid-October. During phase 2 of the project, the roundabout (area in red), will be inaccessible to all people and vehicles. Valet parking will relocate to the Community Living Center overhang (in blue), and patient drop-off will move to the area in gold through mid-fall. Pedestrians may enter the facility at the CLC connector exterior front door (outlined in green) during normal business hours throughout phase 2.
Phase 3
Spring 2023
The third phase of a three-part project to renovate the main entrance of the Cincinnati VAMC will begin in spring 2023. More information about this phase of the project is forthcoming.