Electronic Health Record Modernization

If you’re a Veteran or family member who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your new name with the Department of Defense (DOD) and with VA before the transition.

Updating your Legal Name with DOD

To update your legal name in DOD’s Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), you need to send a written or faxed request to the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) and include the following information:

Cover sheet/letter that includes: Your full SSN Brief statement of the name change and why the change is needed Signature and return phone number Copies of two of the following documents: Social security card Unexpired passport Marriage certificate Certificate of divorce

All of this information needs to be either faxed to 800-336-4416 or mailed to:

Defense Manpower Data Center Support Office

400 Gigling Road

Seaside, CA 93955-6771

If you have questions, you can also call the DMDC at 800-538-9552 (TTY: 866-363-2883), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET (closed on federal holidays). Additional information can be found here: How Do I Change My Name In My DEERS Record? | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).

Updating your Legal Name with VA

To update your legal name with VA for health care, you will need to mail or deliver documents to the Eligibility Office at your local VA medical center. Please note that you will also need to provide confirmation on any name changes with each VA program office that you receive direct benefit payments from, including disability, education and training, home loans or housing assistance, life insurance and pension.

You can find detailed instructions on changing your name here: How To Change Your Legal Name On File With VA | Veterans Affairs. You can also call the Cincinnati VA eligibility department at if you need additional assistance or have any questions.