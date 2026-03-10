The pharmacy also provides specialized services such as medication therapy management, anticoagulation management, and support for chronic disease management. With convenient access to both outpatient and inpatient pharmacy services, the Cincinnati VA Medical Center ensures that veterans have timely and efficient access to their medications, fostering better health and wellness.

Aligned with our vision, all Cincinnati VA Pharmacy personnel, as members of a cohesive team, strive to provide medications for veterans in the most accurate and appropriate manner, using advanced technology and automation. We manage and monitor evidence-based medication therapies to ensure the safest and most efficacious usage. Moreover, our commitment extends to educating patients, pharmacy, and medical center staff, as well as future pharmacists, ensuring that everyone receives the fullest possible benefit from medication therapies. We are dedicated to creating a culture where everyone is treated with respect, fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth, and achieving self-realization through the noble profession of caring for veterans.

IMPORTANT: READ ALL PRESCRIPTION LABELS CAREFULLY

As part of the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM), Cincinnati VA Pharmacy is making a change in how we handle tablet splitting. If you, or a loved one, takes a medication you currently split in half, those orders may be changing to taking a WHOLE tablet. Please remember to ALWAYS review the medication label carefully with each refill as directions may have changed.

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about this change.