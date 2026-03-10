Pharmacy
The Cincinnati VA Medical Center Pharmacy Services are dedicated to providing exceptional pharmaceutical care to veterans, ensuring they receive the highest quality of health care. The pharmacy offers a wide range of services including prescription processing, medication counseling, and clinical pharmacy services. Pharmacists work closely with healthcare providers to optimize medication therapy and improve patient outcomes.
The pharmacy also provides specialized services such as medication therapy management, anticoagulation management, and support for chronic disease management. With convenient access to both outpatient and inpatient pharmacy services, the Cincinnati VA Medical Center ensures that veterans have timely and efficient access to their medications, fostering better health and wellness.
Aligned with our vision, all Cincinnati VA Pharmacy personnel, as members of a cohesive team, strive to provide medications for veterans in the most accurate and appropriate manner, using advanced technology and automation. We manage and monitor evidence-based medication therapies to ensure the safest and most efficacious usage. Moreover, our commitment extends to educating patients, pharmacy, and medical center staff, as well as future pharmacists, ensuring that everyone receives the fullest possible benefit from medication therapies. We are dedicated to creating a culture where everyone is treated with respect, fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth, and achieving self-realization through the noble profession of caring for veterans.
IMPORTANT: READ ALL PRESCRIPTION LABELS CAREFULLY
As part of the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM), Cincinnati VA Pharmacy is making a change in how we handle tablet splitting. If you, or a loved one, takes a medication you currently split in half, those orders may be changing to taking a WHOLE tablet. Please remember to ALWAYS review the medication label carefully with each refill as directions may have changed.
Here are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about this change.
Why am I getting whole tablets instead of half tablets?
The VA is now giving out whole tablets to match new rules in the health record system. Whole tablets are easier to use and safer for patients.
What should I do if my medicine used to be half tablets, but now it's whole tablets?
Read the directions on your bottle carefully. If it says to take a whole tablet, do not split it. Follow the instructions exactly as written.
How will I know if my medicine has changed from half tablets to whole tablets?
Always be sure to read prescription bottle with each refill. The VA Pharmacy will let you know about any changes. You might hear from them in person, over the phone, or through a letter.
What should I do if I am unsure about my new prescription dose?
Contact your VA Pharmacy or healthcare provider right away. They can help make sure you are taking your medication correctly.
How is the change from half tablets to whole tablets managed?
The change can happen in one of two ways. Some prescriptions may be updated automatically when it is time for a refill. Others may be changed gradually as prescriptions are renewed by your provider.
Why is the VA making this change now?
Switching to whole tablets follows new health record rules and makes dosing safer and easier.
Who should I contact if I have more questions or concerns?
Contact your local VA Pharmacy or healthcare provider if you have any questions or concerns about the change from half tablets to whole tablets. VA Pharmacy,
What does it mean if my prescription status says "Park"?
A "Parked" prescription is on file at your VA Pharmacy but won't be sent to you until you request it. This helps you manage your medications better.
By staying informed and following the new prescription instructions, we can make sure the change from half tablets to whole tablets is smooth and safe. If you have any concerns, please call the VA Pharmacy at