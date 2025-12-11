Research and Development
For more than 95 years, the Veterans Affairs (VA) Research and Development program has been improving the lives of Veterans and all Americans through health care discovery and innovation. The mission of VA Research is fourfold: To improve Veterans' health and well-being via basic, translational, clinical, health services, and rehabilitative research; To apply scientific knowledge to develop effective individualized care solutions for Veterans; To attract, train, and retain the highest-caliber investigators, and nurture their development as leaders in their fields
Mission
We honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
Vision
We will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.
This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.
We will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.
Goals
- Provide Veterans personalized, proactive, patient-driven health care.
- Achieve measurable improvements in health outcomes.
- Align resources to deliver sustained value to Veterans.
Contact Information
Administrative Offices:
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45220
Building 1, B420 & B426
Office Phone:
