Peer support groups are a place where you can discuss day-to-day problems with other people who have been through trauma. Because they can give you a sense of connection to other people, a peer support group could be a great addition to your treatment. Support groups can also help family members or friends who are caring for someone with health issues.

Cincinnati VAMC Head and Neck Support Group

 

We meet the 4th Monday of each month

  • Meetings are from 1 – 2pm
  • Open to people at any stage of treatment
  • meet and socialize with others dealing with head and neck cancer
  • Veterans, non-Veterans, friends, and family are welcome
  • This group while offered through the Cincinnati VA, is also available to any interested Veteran seeking a support group.

Registration Link (copy and past into browser

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrde-rqz4oHtB-iuOnGS4uJh_I8a4TppuE

 

2022 Meeting schedule

May 23

June 27

July 25

August 22

September 26

October 24

November 28

December - no meeting

 

For question or help with registering contact: kathy.welden@va.gov

