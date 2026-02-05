While the DAISY Award specifically honors nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion, the BEE Award highlights the invaluable work of other staff members including, but not limited to, Nursing Assistants (NAs), Intermediate Care Technicians (ICTs), Medical Support Assistants (MSAs), Pharmacy Technicians, Radiology Technicians, Medical Instrument Technicians (MITs), Health Technicians, Respiratory Therapists, Physical and/or Occupational Therapists, Laboratory Technicians, Environmental Management Service (EMS) staff, Dietary Staff (Food Service Workers), Administrative personnel, and Transporters who demonstrate ICARE values, excellence through their clinical skills, and the exceptional compassionate care they deliver to Veterans every day. This recognition ensures that all employees are acknowledged for their dedication, hard work, and positive impact on the medical center's mission