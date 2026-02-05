The BEE Award
The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Award aims to recognize and celebrate all Cincinnati VA Medical Center staff that do not fall under the DAISY Award umbrella (RNs and LPNs).
While the DAISY Award specifically honors nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion, the BEE Award highlights the invaluable work of other staff members including, but not limited to, Nursing Assistants (NAs), Intermediate Care Technicians (ICTs), Medical Support Assistants (MSAs), Pharmacy Technicians, Radiology Technicians, Medical Instrument Technicians (MITs), Health Technicians, Respiratory Therapists, Physical and/or Occupational Therapists, Laboratory Technicians, Environmental Management Service (EMS) staff, Dietary Staff (Food Service Workers), Administrative personnel, and Transporters who demonstrate ICARE values, excellence through their clinical skills, and the exceptional compassionate care they deliver to Veterans every day. This recognition ensures that all employees are acknowledged for their dedication, hard work, and positive impact on the medical center's mission
How to nominate someone for The BEE Award
- Navigate to the Praise & Recognition tile on the CVAMC homepage > select DAISY Award nomination (the DAISY and BEE Award nominations go to the same third party website and are separated by me when compiling the quarterly nominations)
- Email written nomination to vhacindaisycochairs@va.gov
- Submit hardcopy nomination in the lockbox mounted on the wall in between the main hospital and CLC