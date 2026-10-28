Veterans Service Officer - Suite
Get help with your VA benefits claims at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Veteran Service Office. Located on the first floor, across from the auditorium, our VSO suite brings together representatives from Disabled American Veterans (DAV), AMVETS, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to assist Veterans with preparing and filing claims.
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday
8:30am - 3:30pm (Closed 12pm - 1pm)
For questions about the VSO Suite or to schedule an appointment with a Service Officer please contact Erica Purdie.
Erica Purdie
VSO Liaison
VA Cincinnati health care
Phone: