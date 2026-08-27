Cincinnati VA Connects with Thousands at Hamilton County Veterans Appreciation Day

CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati VA Medical Center joined community partners from across the region on Aug. 15 for the third annual Hamilton County Veterans Appreciation Day at TQL Stadium, helping connect thousands of local Veterans and their families with health care, benefits and other resources.

The event was a tremendous success, drawing nearly 3,000 Veterans and approximately 6,000 total attendees, including Veterans’ family members. (https://www.fox19.com⁠)

Throughout the day, Cincinnati VA staff were on hand to meet directly with Veterans, answer questions and provide information about the wide range of health care programs and services available through VA. Veterans also had the opportunity to learn more about eligibility and enrollment and connect face-to-face with representatives who could help them navigate VA services.

Cincinnati VA Executive Director Zachary Sage attended the event and spent the day meeting with Veterans, families and community partners.

Events like Veterans Appreciation Day provide an important opportunity for the Cincinnati VA to reach Veterans outside of the medical center and ensure they’re aware of the care and benefits available to them. It also gives Veterans an opportunity to reconnect with one another and experience the camaraderie that remains an important part of the Veteran community.

Hosted by the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, this year’s event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TQL Stadium and brought together organizations offering resources related to health care, VA benefits, employment, housing, transportation, financial assistance and other services.

For the Cincinnati VA, the strong turnout was another reminder of the importance of meeting Veterans where they are.

If you served, we want you to know what VA health care can offer you. Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care are encouraged to contact the Cincinnati VA to learn more about their eligibility and available services. You can call our eligibility team at .

The Cincinnati VA thanks the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, TQL Stadium, participating community organizations and, most importantly, the thousands of Veterans and family members who made this year’s Veterans Appreciation Day a success.