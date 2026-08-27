Cincinnati VA Invites Veterans to September 8, 2026, Choose VA Tele-Town Halls

CINCINNATI — Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care are invited to join the Cincinnati VA Medical Center for one of two Choose VA Tele-Town Halls on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to learn more about VA health care, eligibility and the services available to them.

The tele-town halls are part of VA’s national Choose VA outreach campaign, an initiative designed to increase awareness of VA health care, benefits and services and connect more Veterans with the care they have earned.

The sessions are especially intended for Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care, previously applied but were not eligible, or simply aren’t sure whether they qualify.

During the tele-town halls, Cincinnati VA representatives will discuss VA health care eligibility, the enrollment process and the wide range of health care services available through VA. Veterans will also have an opportunity to ask questions and get information directly from VA staff.

VA health care provides access to comprehensive services ranging from routine primary and preventive care to mental health and specialty care. Depending on eligibility and individual health care needs, Veterans may also have access to prescriptions, urgent care, prosthetics and medical equipment, home health services, geriatric care and other programs.

For Veterans who haven’t enrolled because they believe they don’t qualify, already have private insurance or aren’t sure what VA can offer, the Sept. 8 tele-town halls provide an opportunity to get the facts and make an informed decision.

You served. Now learn more about the health care you’ve earned.

Choose VA Tele-Town Hall

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026

Session 1: 11 a.m.

Session 2: 6 p.m.

Call-in number:

Veterans can participate in whichever session works best for their schedule. For additional information and event updates, visit the Cincinnati VAMC Facebook page.