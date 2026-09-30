Cincinnati VA Nurse Honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Compassion

Melinda Fields is recognized for providing comfort, dignity and compassionate care to a Veteran and his family.

The Cincinnati VA Medical Center recently honored nurse Melinda Fields with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, recognizing the compassion and exceptional care she provided to a Veteran and his family during his final days at the VA Community Living Center.

Fields was nominated by the family of a Veteran who described the kindness, empathy and reassurance she provided during an incredibly difficult time.

One gesture in particular left a lasting impression. Fields brought a device into the Veterans room that played the soothing sounds of a gentle creek, creating a peaceful environment for him and his family as they spent time together.

“That simple act transformed the room into a peaceful place, providing comfort to my father and helping our family find moments of calm as we sat beside him,” the family shared in the nomination.

The family said Fields’ care went far beyond meeting their loved one’s medical needs. Her compassion helped ensure the Veteran was surrounded by dignity, comfort and kindness while also providing support to those closest to him.

“Her kindness, empathy and unwavering dedication reminded us that caring for someone at the end of life is not just about medicine—it is about dignity, love and humanity,” the family wrote.

The DAISY Award recognizes nurses who demonstrate extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care every day.

“We will never forget what you did for our father and for our family,” they wrote. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Melinda, for your extraordinary compassion, your gentle spirit and your loving care.”

Congratulations to Melinda Fields, and thank you for your dedication to Cincinnati VA Veterans and their families.