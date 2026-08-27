Cincinnati VA Nurses Honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Veteran Care

CINCINNATI - Two Cincinnati VA nurses were recently recognized for going above and beyond for a Veteran and his family during an especially challenging hospitalization.

Carly and Lakeisha were honored in May with the DAISY Award, an international recognition celebrating nurses who provide extraordinary, compassionate care to patients and their families.

Their nomination highlighted the compassion, advocacy and personalized attention they provided throughout one Veteran’s hospitalization. During a difficult time for the Veteran and his family, Carly and Lakeisha worked to ensure he was treated with dignity and never felt like “just another patient.”

Both nurses took the time to listen closely to the Veteran’s family, understand their concerns and advocate for his individual needs throughout his care.

Lakeisha’s calming presence helped provide reassurance during uncertain moments, while Carly’s encouragement and thoughtful communication helped the Veteran and his family feel more confident throughout his recovery.

Together, their actions demonstrated how compassionate nursing care can make a lasting difference in the experience of Veterans and their families.

The DAISY Award recognizes nurses for the clinical skill and compassion they provide every day. Recipients are nominated by patients, family members, colleagues and others who have experienced or witnessed extraordinary nursing care.

For Carly and Lakeisha, the recognition reflects the qualities Cincinnati VA nurses strive to bring to every Veteran encounter, compassion, communication, advocacy, teamwork and clinical excellence.

Cincinnati VA congratulates Carly and Lakeisha on this well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their commitment to providing Veterans with exceptional care.

Nominate a Cincinnati VA Nurse

Has a Cincinnati VA nurse made a difference in your care or the care of a Veteran you know?

Veterans, family members and others are encouraged to recognize extraordinary nursing care by submitting a nomination for the DAISY Award.

Visit the Cincinnati VA’s DAISY Award nomination page to share your story and recognize a nurse who made a difference.