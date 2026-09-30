Cincinnati VA Nursing Assistant Honored with BEE Award

Robert “Rob” Samuels recognized for his dedication to Veterans, teamwork and commitment to improving care.

The Cincinnati VA Medical Center recently recognized Nursing Assistant Robert “Rob” Samuels with the BEE Award for his exceptional commitment to Veterans and his fellow employees.

Samuels, who serves on 7 North, is known for his positive attitude, compassion and ability to connect with Veterans. His background in mental health and hands-on approach help create an environment that encourages Veterans to engage in their care and recovery.

His impact extends beyond his daily interactions with Veterans. Samuels recently proposed offering personalized menu choices for Veterans on 7 North. The idea was brought forward to the Unit Practice Council, implemented shortly afterward and has been well received by both Veterans and staff.

Samuels also completed Train-the-Trainer training to become a Prevention and Management of Disruptive Behavior (PMDB) instructor. In this role, he will have the opportunity to share his experience and knowledge with employees across the facility.

Coworkers describe Samuels as someone who can always be counted on to lend a hand, offer encouragement and advocate for the needs of Veterans and staff.

The BEE Award recognizes exceptional members of the nursing support team who go above and beyond to provide compassionate, Veteran-centered care.

Congratulations, Rob, and thank you for making a difference every day for Cincinnati VA Veterans!