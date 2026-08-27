Cincinnati VA Opening New State-of-the-Art Clermont Outpatient Clinic

CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati VA Medical Center will expand access to health care for Veterans with the opening of its new Clermont Outpatient Clinic on August 31, 2026.

Located at 4327 Ivy Pointe Boulevard, Cincinnati, OH 45245, the new state-of-the-art facility was designed to provide Veterans with high-quality VA health care in a modern, welcoming environment closer to home.

The new clinic represents a significant investment in Veterans living in Clermont County and surrounding communities and is part of the Cincinnati VA’s continued effort to improve access to care throughout the region.

Designed with Veterans in mind, the facility provides additional space to support patient care, improved clinical operations and a more comfortable experience for Veterans receiving services at the clinic.

The Clermont Outpatient Clinic will offer a variety of health care services, allowing Veterans to receive more of their care within their own community while remaining connected to the broader Cincinnati VA health care system.

Opening the new clinic is another step in Cincinnati VA’s ongoing effort to modernize its facilities and meet the changing health care needs of the Veterans it serves.

For Veterans, the goal is simple: provide convenient access to high-quality care from VA professionals who understand their unique needs and are committed to serving those who served.

Veterans with questions about the new Clermont Outpatient Clinic can call .

Clermont Outpatient Clinic

Opening: August 31, 2026

Address: 4327 Ivy Pointe Boulevard, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Phone:

The Cincinnati VA looks forward to welcoming Veterans to the new Clermont Outpatient Clinic and continuing to provide the care they have earned.