Cincinnati VA Organic Garden Helps Veterans Grow Toward Better Health

CINCINNATI - Veterans looking for a different way to focus on their health and well-being are invited to get involved with the Cincinnati VA’s Organic Garden, part of the medical center’s Whole Health approach to care.

The Organic Garden provides Veterans with an opportunity to spend time outdoors, connect with others and learn more about gardening, nutrition and healthy living. More importantly, it offers another way for Veterans to take an active role in their own health.

Whole Health focuses on what matters most to each Veteran and looks beyond illness and injury to support overall well-being. Programs and activities can complement traditional health care by helping Veterans focus on areas such as movement, nutrition, relationships, personal development and other aspects of a healthy life.

The Cincinnati VA Organic Garden puts many of those ideas into practice.

Veterans participating in garden activities can get their hands in the soil, learn about growing fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, and enjoy the benefits of spending time outdoors. Veterans do not need to be experienced gardeners to participate.

The garden also creates an opportunity for Veterans to connect with one another. Whether planting, maintaining the garden, learning about healthy foods or simply spending time outside, Veterans can participate at a level that works for them.

Get Involved

Veterans interested in the Organic Garden and other Whole Health activities are encouraged to get involved.

The Cincinnati VA regularly offers Whole Health events, classes and activities for Veterans throughout the year. Veterans can visit the Cincinnati VA website calendar page to see upcoming events, dates and opportunities to participate.

Veterans can also talk with their Cincinnati VA care team about Whole Health and learn more about programs and resources that may support their individual health and wellness goals.

Sometimes improving your health can begin with something as simple as getting outside, connecting with other Veterans and planting a seed.