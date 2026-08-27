Cincinnati VA, PGA HOPE Partner for Suicide Prevention Golf Clinic

CINCINNATI - The Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Suicide Prevention Program is partnering with PGA HOPE to host a free golf clinic for Veterans on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reeves Golf Course.

The clinic will give Veterans of all skill levels an opportunity to learn, connect with fellow Veterans and experience the physical, mental and social benefits of golf. No previous golf experience is necessary.

The event is part of the Cincinnati VA’s ongoing effort to reach Veterans in the community and create opportunities that promote connection, camaraderie and well-being. Social connection can play an important role in suicide prevention by helping Veterans feel supported, valued and less isolated.

PGA HOPE—Helping Our Patriots Everywhere—is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation. The program introduces Veterans and active-duty service members to golf to support their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. PGA HOPE programs are led by PGA professionals and provided at no cost to participating Veterans.

The partnership brings together PGA HOPE’s experience using golf to build community with the Cincinnati VA Suicide Prevention Program’s commitment to ensuring Veterans know they are not alone and that support is available.

September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, but supporting Veterans and preventing suicide remain year-round priorities for the Cincinnati VA. The golf clinic offers Veterans a welcoming environment to try something new, spend time with others who share the experience of military service and learn more about resources available through VA.

Event Information

What: Cincinnati VA Suicide Prevention Golf Clinic with PGA HOPE

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Reeves Golf Course, 4757 Playfield Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45226

Cost: Free

Who: Veterans of all golfing abilities

Veterans interested in attending can register through the event link posted on the Cincinnati VAMC Facebook page.