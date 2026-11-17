For many employees at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, serving Veterans is a continuation of their own military service.

The medical center recently unveiled its “Veterans Serving Veterans” wall, featuring photographs of many of the Veterans who now work at the hospital. The display recognizes their military service and the contributions they continue to make in caring for fellow Veterans.

These employees bring their experiences in uniform to a shared mission: supporting those who have served. That shared background can create opportunities for connection and understanding, helping Veterans feel welcome and understood throughout their care.

The wall also gives patients, families and visitors a chance to see the people behind that continued commitment. Each photograph represents a journey from military service to service at VA, reflecting the many ways Veterans continue to support their communities and one another.

As Cincinnati VA marked Veterans Day, the unveiling provided another opportunity to recognize the service of Veterans throughout the community and the families who stand beside them.

Honoring that service extends beyond a single day. Through the work of its entire team, Cincinnati VA remains committed to providing Veterans with the care, support and respect they have earned.

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