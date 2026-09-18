Cincinnati VA Women’s Health expanding beyond the clinic and into the community

Cincinnati VA Women’s Health Clinic is expanding beyond Cincinnati VA Medical Center on Vine Street, bringing more outreach, resources and opportunities directly to women Veterans throughout the community while highlighting comprehensive VA care, including military sexual trauma services.

Over the coming months, Cincinnati VA Women’s Health will participate in community outreach events, host a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event, offer a new quarterly newsletter and prepare for a free golf program designed for women Veterans and active-duty service members.

The next opportunity is Monday, Sept. 21, when women Veterans can connect with Cincinnati VA without leaving home.

Cincinnati VA will host a Women Veterans Town Hall at 11 a.m. by phone. Women Veterans can call to participate. When prompted, participants can press *3 to ask a question and speak directly with Cincinnati VA staff.

The town hall is open to women Veterans already receiving VA care, but it is also an opportunity for women who have never enrolled in VA health care, or who may simply be unfamiliar with what Cincinnati VA offers, to learn more, ask questions and connect with staff.

Upcoming Women’s Health outreach and programs include:

Sept. 21, 11 a.m. — Women Veterans Town Hall. Call to participate and press *3 when prompted to ask a question and speak with Cincinnati VA staff.

to participate and press *3 when prompted to ask a question and speak with Cincinnati VA staff. Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Women’s Health outreach at the Homeless Stand Down in Erlanger, Kentucky.

Oct. 9, 3-6 p.m. — Women’s Health outreach at the Local 12 Women’s Wellness Event at Sharonville Convention Center.

Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Cincinnati VA Breast Cancer Awareness Month event featuring educational information and take-home resources.

Spring 2027 — PGA HOPE Women’s Clinic at Little Miami Golf Center. The free six-week program for women Veterans and active-duty service members will be led by PGA professionals and will focus on golf instruction, camaraderie and fun. No experience or equipment is required.

Quarterly Women’s Health newsletter — A new QR-code opt-in will give women Veterans another way to receive health information, resources and updates about upcoming programs and events directly on their phones.

Those outreach efforts build on the comprehensive care Cincinnati VA already provides to women Veterans.

Cincinnati VA Women’s Health Clinic includes two primary care Patient Aligned Care Teams, or PACTs, dedicated to women Veterans. The clinic also offers access to services including gynecology, nutrition and pelvic floor therapy, giving Veterans multiple resources in one location.

Cincinnati VA also provides care for Veterans who experienced military sexual trauma, and Veterans do not need a VA disability rating or documentation of the experience to receive MST-related care.

Women Veterans also do not necessarily have to travel to the main medical center for routine women’s health care. Women’s Health-certified PACT teams at VA clinics throughout the region can provide many routine services, including cervical cancer screening, allowing some Veterans to receive care closer to home.

For Veterans who become pregnant, VA coordinates obstetrical care through community providers while remaining connected with the Veteran throughout pregnancy and for up to a year after delivery through maternity care coordination and other available resources.

Cincinnati VA also encourages women Veterans to remain engaged in preventive care and stay current on recommended screenings through their primary care teams.

From community events to phone-based town halls and new programs, Cincinnati VA is creating more ways for women Veterans to connect outside the traditional clinic setting.

For women Veterans who have never used VA health care, Monday’s town hall offers a place to start.

Women Veterans can participate in the Cincinnati VA Women Veterans Town Hall Monday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. by calling . When prompted, press *3 to ask a question and speak directly with Cincinnati VA staff. We hope you’ll join us, ask questions and learn more about the care, programs and resources available to women Veterans.