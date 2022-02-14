 Skip to Content

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Cincinnati health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Cincinnati

Leadership Development Institute addresses leadership gaps, enhances future leaders

Each year, Designated Learning Officers (DLO) from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan identify employees to participate in the Leadership Development Institute (LDI).

Altum LDI 2

Cincinnati VAMC and DAV hold Homeless Veteran Stand Down

Because no Veteran should be without a place to call home, the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is committed to ending homelessness amongst the nation’s heroes.

Jane Johnson and DAV
