Leadership Development Institute addresses leadership gaps, enhances future leaders
Each year, Designated Learning Officers (DLO) from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan identify employees to participate in the Leadership Development Institute (LDI).
Cincinnati VAMC and DAV hold Homeless Veteran Stand Down
Because no Veteran should be without a place to call home, the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is committed to ending homelessness amongst the nation’s heroes.