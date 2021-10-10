Stories
Music for Mental Health
Cincinnati VAMC offers drumming therapy for Veterans, employees.
Ohio American Legion donates van to Cincinnati VAMC.
Every day, Veterans face challenges unique to their population; however, reduced access to care due to transportation insecurity is not a problem any Veteran should endure.
VA Whole Health: Care for your mind, body and soul.
Whole Health is the Veterans Affairs’ holistic approach to Veterans’ health and well-being that focuses on what matters most to you, instead of what is the matter with you.
Cincinnati VAMC and DAV hold Homeless Veteran Stand Down
Because no Veteran should be without a place to call home, the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is committed to ending homelessness amongst the nation’s heroes.