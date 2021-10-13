VA Whole Health: Care for your mind, body and soul.

Whole Health is the Veterans Affairs’ holistic approach to Veterans’ health and well-being that focuses on what matters most to you, instead of what is the matter with you.

What is Whole Health?

Whole Health is the Veterans Affairs’ holistic approach to Veterans’ health and well-being that focuses on what matters most to you, instead of what is the matter with you. This style of care relies on Veterans’ values, goals, and needs to develop a personalized health plan.

How does Whole Health work?

“Whole Health is an approach to healthcare that empowers Veterans to take charge of their well-being and live life to the fullest,” said Angelo Hazley, Cincinnati VA Medical Center Peer Health Coach.

Whole Health relies on the Veteran, a team of healthcare professionals, and a variety of tools and educational programming established specifically to address Veterans’ wants and needs. According to Hazley, whether the objective is pain management, having the energy to play with grandchildren, or healthy eating, Whole Health offers many paths forward.

The first step in a Veteran’s wellness journey is to work with their provider or Whole Health coach to complete an assessment and develop a personalized health plan, which includes enlisting guidance from the Circle of Health—a model that supports Veterans’ exploration of the connections between important facets of health and overall well-being.

“We have the Veteran and mindful awareness, which is in the middle of the circle, and we remind the Veteran that they’re the expert in their life,” Hazley said.

Surrounding the Veteran are aspects of life that overlap and often impact health and well-being. The focus areas include:

According to Hazley, the Whole Health team encourages Veterans to be mindful and aware of their purpose while establishing unique goals and action steps for their personalized health plan.

As for sticking to the plan, Whole Health offers an array of wellness programs that include a chronic pain support group, yoga, acupuncture, art classes, nutritionist-led healthy cooking classes, and more. Hazley also affirmed that he follows-up with the Veteran through phone, video connect, or in-person visits and to discuss barriers and check on overall progression.

How do I get started with Whole Health?

Veterans interested in Whole Health should start a conversation with their VA primary care physician about their health needs and priorities or contact the Cincinnati VAMC Whole Health directly at 513-861-3100 ext. 4881.

Check out the Cincinnati VAMC Whole Health team and Veteran participants in action.

Get started with Whole Health today.