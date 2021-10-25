Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic Residency Programs

The core faculty members are each Cincinnati VA Medical Center staff employees.



Frank M Bucki, DC

Dr. Bucki received a BS from Illinois State University and a DC from National University of Health Sciences. He is adjunct faculty at Logan University and University of Western States. He is leading efforts to improve veteran’s access to chiropractic with VA Video Connect telehealth technology and is engaged in research on this subject.



Michael Clay, DC, MPH (Director)

Dr. Clay’s academic accomplishments include co-authorship of manuscripts published in the European Spine Journal, Journal of Interventional Medicine, PLOS One, and the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine. He is an editorial board member for the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine and serves as a reviewer for the Journal of Military Medicine, the Journal of Manipulative and Physiologic Therapeutics, and the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine.

He is an experienced podium and poster presenter with works at the APHA annual conference, ACC-RAC, UC research week, and an award-winning abstract at the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians annual Symposium. He is sports certified (CCSP), is actively involved in the American Public Health Association (APHA) and has completed 200 hours in acupuncture training.