PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Purpose

The purpose of a PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.

We have four PGY1 residents and have been very successful at recruiting residents since 1995 from many different areas and colleges of pharmacy. This has led to a wonderful diversity among our residents and ultimately our clinical staff since we currently have sixteen of our former residents on staff. Overall, about 60% of our graduating residents have opted to stay in VA practice for their careers which speaks volumes about the wonderful practice available to pharmacists within the VHA family.

General Information

Number of Positions: 4

Duration: 12 months

Application Deadline: January 3rd

Starting Date: Late June/Early July

Estimated Stipend: $43,000+ plus Dual Appointment

Interview Requirement: On-Site and/or Virtual

Residency Experiences

Required Experiences

Primary Care (3 MONTHS)

Acute Care (3 MONTHS- IM, SICU/MICU, Elective)

Practice Management

Pharmacy Administration

Precepting APPE Pharmacy Students

Teaching Certificate through University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy

Quality Improvement Project

Medication Use Evaluation Longitudinal Experiences

Anticoagulation

Practice Management

Elective Experiences (Four Months)

Emergency department

Geriatrics

Home-based primary care (HBPC)

Antimicrobial stewardship/Infectious disease

Oncology

Inpatient psychiatry

Outpatient/Residential psychiatry

Infectious Disease

Administration

Practice management

Advanced Internal Medicine

Primary Care longitudinal

Required Presentations

Two Journal Clubs

Two Topic Discussions

One Virtual VA Regional CE Topic Discussion

Platform Presentation at Great Lakes Pharmacy Resident Conference

Poster Presentation at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting

Poster Presentation at GCSHP Best Practices and Research Symposium



Benefits for PGY1 and PGY2 Programs

Health insurance

Free parking

BLS and ACLS certification

Home computer access

Designated office space, supplies and support

Paid leave 13 Vacation days 13 Sick days National holidays



CONTACT

Tina M. Hamilton, Pharm D., BCPS

PGY-1 Residency Program Director

513-861-3100 Ext. 4034

Matthew Brown, PharmD, BCPP, TTC

PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director

513-861-3100 Ext. 4800