PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The purpose of a PGY1 pharmacy residency program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Purpose
We have four PGY1 residents and have been very successful at recruiting residents since 1995 from many different areas and colleges of pharmacy. This has led to a wonderful diversity among our residents and ultimately our clinical staff since we currently have sixteen of our former residents on staff. Overall, about 60% of our graduating residents have opted to stay in VA practice for their careers which speaks volumes about the wonderful practice available to pharmacists within the VHA family.
General Information
Number of Positions: 4
Duration: 12 months
Application Deadline: January 3rd
Starting Date: Late June/Early July
Estimated Stipend: $43,000+ plus Dual Appointment
Interview Requirement: On-Site and/or Virtual
Residency Experiences
Required Experiences
- Primary Care (3 MONTHS)
- Acute Care (3 MONTHS- IM, SICU/MICU, Elective)
- Practice Management
- Pharmacy Administration
- Precepting APPE Pharmacy Students
- Teaching Certificate through University of Cincinnati James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy
- Quality Improvement Project
- Medication Use Evaluation Longitudinal Experiences
- Anticoagulation
- Practice Management
Elective Experiences (Four Months)
- Emergency department
- Geriatrics
- Home-based primary care (HBPC)
- Antimicrobial stewardship/Infectious disease
- Oncology
- Inpatient psychiatry
- Outpatient/Residential psychiatry
- Infectious Disease
- Administration
- Practice management
- Advanced Internal Medicine
- Primary Care longitudinal
Required Presentations
- Two Journal Clubs
- Two Topic Discussions
- One Virtual VA Regional CE Topic Discussion
- Platform Presentation at Great Lakes Pharmacy Resident Conference
- Poster Presentation at ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Poster Presentation at GCSHP Best Practices and Research Symposium
Benefits for PGY1 and PGY2 Programs
- Health insurance
- Free parking
- BLS and ACLS certification
- Home computer access
- Designated office space, supplies and support
- Paid leave
- 13 Vacation days
- 13 Sick days
- National holidays
CONTACT
Tina M. Hamilton, Pharm D., BCPS
PGY-1 Residency Program Director
513-861-3100 Ext. 4034
Matthew Brown, PharmD, BCPP, TTC
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director
513-861-3100 Ext. 4800