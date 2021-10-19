PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program

Purpose

The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency program at the Cincinnati VAMC builds upon general clinical skills learned during a PGY1 residency to provide specialized experience delivering pharmacy care to individuals with neuropsychiatric conditions.

Graduating residents will be well prepared to initiate psychiatric pharmacy specialty services within inpatient psychiatric facilities, patient centered ambulatory care teams, and residential rehab programs. The residency is designed to develop accountability; practice patterns and habits; expert knowledge, skills, attitudes and abilities in the mental health area of pharmacy practice.

General Information

Number of Positions: 1

Duration: 12 months

Application Deadline: January 3rd 2019

Starting Date: Early July

Estimated Stipend: ~$46,000+ plus Dual Appointment

Interview Requirement: On-Site

Residency Experiences

Required Experiences

Orientation (2-4 weeks)

Inpatient Psychiatry (8-10 weeks)

Domiciliary/PTSD (6 weeks)

Residential Substance Dependence (4-6 weeks)

Geriatric Psychiatry (4-6 weeks)

Specialty Clinic (4 weeks)

Longitudinal Experiences

Pharmacy PTSD Clinic

Pain Management Clinic

Tobacco Treatment Clinic

Clozapine Management

Major Project

Elective Experiences (Two Months)

MH Intensive Case Management

Neurology Consult Team

Inpatient Detox Treatment Team

Psychiatric Emergency Center

Required Presentations

Two formal presentations (lecture, seminar, grand rounds etc.)

Two Journal Clubs

One Virtual VA Regional CE Topic Discussion

Poster presentation of major project at the CPNP meeting or other regional pharmacy meeting

Poster Presentation at CPNP Midyear Clinical Meeting

Poster Presentation at GCSHP Best Practices and Research Symposium

Benefits for PGY1 and PGY2 Programs

Health insurance

Free parking

BLS and ACLS certification

Home computer access

Designated office space, supplies and support

Paid leave 13 Vacation days 13 Sick days National holidays



CONTACT

Tina M. Hamilton, Pharm D., BCPS

PGY-1 Residency Program Director

513-861-3100 Ext. 4034

Matthew Brown, PharmD, BCPP, TTC

PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director

513-861-3100 Ext. 4800