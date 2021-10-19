PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency program at the Cincinnati VAMC builds upon general clinical skills learned during a PGY1 residency to provide specialized experience delivering pharmacy care to individuals with neuropsychiatric conditions
Purpose
The PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency program at the Cincinnati VAMC builds upon general clinical skills learned during a PGY1 residency to provide specialized experience delivering pharmacy care to individuals with neuropsychiatric conditions.
Graduating residents will be well prepared to initiate psychiatric pharmacy specialty services within inpatient psychiatric facilities, patient centered ambulatory care teams, and residential rehab programs. The residency is designed to develop accountability; practice patterns and habits; expert knowledge, skills, attitudes and abilities in the mental health area of pharmacy practice.
General Information
Number of Positions: 1
Duration: 12 months
Application Deadline: January 3rd 2019
Starting Date: Early July
Estimated Stipend: ~$46,000+ plus Dual Appointment
Interview Requirement: On-Site
Residency Experiences
Required Experiences
- Orientation (2-4 weeks)
- Inpatient Psychiatry (8-10 weeks)
- Domiciliary/PTSD (6 weeks)
- Residential Substance Dependence (4-6 weeks)
- Geriatric Psychiatry (4-6 weeks)
- Specialty Clinic (4 weeks)
Longitudinal Experiences
- Pharmacy PTSD Clinic
- Pain Management Clinic
- Tobacco Treatment Clinic
- Clozapine Management
- Major Project
Elective Experiences (Two Months)
- MH Intensive Case Management
- Neurology Consult Team
- Inpatient Detox Treatment Team
- Psychiatric Emergency Center
Required Presentations
- Two formal presentations (lecture, seminar, grand rounds etc.)
- Two Journal Clubs
- One Virtual VA Regional CE Topic Discussion
- Poster presentation of major project at the CPNP meeting or other regional pharmacy meeting
- Poster Presentation at CPNP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Poster Presentation at GCSHP Best Practices and Research Symposium
Benefits for PGY1 and PGY2 Programs
- Health insurance
- Free parking
- BLS and ACLS certification
- Home computer access
- Designated office space, supplies and support
- Paid leave
- 13 Vacation days
- 13 Sick days
- National holidays
CONTACT
Tina M. Hamilton, Pharm D., BCPS
PGY-1 Residency Program Director
513-861-3100 Ext. 4034
Matthew Brown, PharmD, BCPP, TTC
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Director
513-861-3100 Ext. 4800