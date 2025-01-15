VA-STEP Nursing Training Program

They attend multiple professional development trainings which include one week of nursing orientation, BLS certification and ACLS preparation, one week of EKG interpretation, Whole Health, and various other training classes. VA-STEP students are given the opportunity to explore specialty practice areas and are rotated through the Operating Room, Cardiac Catheter Lab, Post Anesthesia Care Unit, and more. After those 10 weeks, VA-STEP students may be allotted an additional 400 practice hours to continue to hone their skills to becoming competent registered professional nurses. The VA-STEP students will be placed in clinical practice areas such as medical-surgical, intensive care and the emergency room. During this time, VA-STEP students are paid 80% of a Nurse 1 Level 1 salary.

Since 1990, Cincinnati VA Medical Center has a long and robust history of training student nurses in the VA-STEP Program, formerly known as the VALOR Program! Cincinnati is proud to have VA-STEP as part of our educational nursing fabric. Many VA outstanding practicing registered nurses are products of this program. Students are selected from accredited BSN Nursing Programs with a stringent grade point average, outstanding letters of recommendation from their colleges of nursing and their unique personal practice statements. Jeanne Burns, BSN, RN is the VA-STEP Program Coordinator.