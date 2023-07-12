Skip to Content
National Recovery Month Event

Suicide Prevention Awareness Scavenger Hunt, Community Resources, Food, Whole Health/Fitness Activities, Recovery Speakers, Bird Show and much more!

When:

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Jackson Square

W. Pike Street

Clarksburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Location: Jackson Square, Clarksburg, WV

For more information:  304-623-3461 x3080

Community Providers may reserve space by registering through Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suicide-addiction-prevention-through-recovery-awareness-and-whole-health-tickets-651647313657

 

