National Recovery Month Event
Suicide Prevention Awareness Scavenger Hunt, Community Resources, Food, Whole Health/Fitness Activities, Recovery Speakers, Bird Show and much more!
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Jackson Square
W. Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
Location: Jackson Square, Clarksburg, WV
Suicide Prevention Awareness Scavenger Hunt, Community Resources, Food, Whole Health/Fitness Activities, Recovery Speakers, Bird Show and much more!
For more information: 304-623-3461 x3080
Community Providers may reserve space by registering through Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suicide-addiction-prevention-through-recovery-awareness-and-whole-health-tickets-651647313657
See more events