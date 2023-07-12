Veteran Stand Down
Veteran Stand Down event to assist homeless and at risk Veterans.
When:
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Jackson Square
W. Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
Location: Jackson Square, Clarksburg, WV
Vendors/Services include:
Help with VA benefits
Housing Assistance Counseling
Substance Abuse Referrals
Emergency shelter
Surplus Items Available
Legal Services
Health Screenings
Employment Services
Food and Refreshments
And more!
If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring in a copy of your 0D214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID.
