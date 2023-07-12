Veteran Stand Down

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host a VBA Regional Office PACT Act Claims Clinic on Thursday, July 13 from 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. in the main entrance lobby of the medical center in Clarksburg. (No appointment necessary) The Huntington Regional Office will provide a one stop shop for claims processing. Individuals can file new claims, check the status of pending claims, or receive guidance on benefits.

Please note, we anticipate longer wait times when the clinic opens at 1:00p.m. and invite Veterans to arrive anytime up until 7: 00p.m. on July 13th.

Get updates on affected services and facilities