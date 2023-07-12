Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Stand Down

Veteran Stand Down event to assist homeless and at risk Veterans.

When:

Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Jackson Square

W. Pike Street

Clarksburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Location: Jackson Square, Clarksburg, WV

Vendors/Services include:

Help with VA benefits

Housing Assistance Counseling

Substance Abuse Referrals

Emergency shelter

Surplus Items Available

Legal Services

Health Screenings

Employment Services

Food and Refreshments

And more!

 

If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring in a copy of your 0D214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID.

 

See more events

Last updated: