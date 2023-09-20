Veteran Creative Arts Festival

16th annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival on Monday, October 23, 202

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host the 16th annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the main entrance lobby. For more information or to register, contact Michael Andrew at (304) 627-0103 or by email at michael.andrew@va.gov.