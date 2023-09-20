Veteran Creative Arts Festival
16th annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival on Monday, October 23, 202
When:
Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Louis A. Johnson Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Main Entrance Lobby
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host the 16th annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the main entrance lobby. For more information or to register, contact Michael Andrew at (304) 627-0103 or by email at michael.andrew@va.gov.See more events