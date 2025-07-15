Women Veterans Town Hall

Veteran Town Halls are an opportunity for the Executive Director of the medical center to share information about services and programs available for Veterans, while also providing an open forum to address questions and concerns. Our goal is to ensure Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.

We invite Women Veterans to attend to learn about available services through VA. The Women Veteran Program Manager as well as members from the medical center's leadership team will be available to address questions and concerns. Children are welcome.