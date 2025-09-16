Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center 75 Year Anniversary Celebration

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will be celebrating this momentous milestone with an event on Wednesday, December 3rd from 4:00p.m to 7:00p.m. at the medical center. It will be an evening honoring Veterans, lighting up the night with a holiday display, serving refreshments, and remembering 75 years of caring for our Nation’s heroes in North Central West Virginia. The event is open to Veterans, their families, employees, former employees, and the public.