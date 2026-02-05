Veteran Town Hall - Main Facility
When:
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Chapel, 1st floor
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
This event will be held in the chapel on the first floor of the medical center.
Veteran Town Hall meetings are an opportunity for the Executive Director of the medical center to share information about services and programs available for Veterans, while also providing an open forum to address questions and concerns. Our goal is to ensure Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.