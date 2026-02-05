Skip to Content

Veteran Town Hall - Wood County

When:

Thu. Apr 30, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Where:

American Legion Post 15

2505 Ohio Avenue

Parkersburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Veteran Town Hall meetings are an opportunity for the Executive Director of the medical center to share information about services and programs available for Veterans, while also providing an open forum to address questions and concerns. Our goal is to ensure Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.

