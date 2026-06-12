Veteran Claims Clinic
claims clinic processing Veterans Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Clarksburg West Virginia
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Nathan Goff Armory
5 Armory Road
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The Huntington Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Office will provide a one stop shop for claims processing. Individuals can file new claims, check the status of pending claims or receive guidance on benefits. Providers will also be on-site to complete toxic exposure screenings and answer questions.
IMPORTANT **Please bring DD214/discharge paperwork and any other supporting military/medical records for your claim.**