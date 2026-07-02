National Recovery Month Event
Veteran Recovery VA Clarksburg, WV
When:
Wed. Sep 2, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Jackson Square
West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The National Recovery Month resource fair will include:
- Enrollment & Eligibility
- VBA Veteran benefits assistance
- Whole Health
- Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder
- National Cemetery Administration
- Homeless Program
- Housing & Food Programs
- CWT / Supportive Employment
- Community Providers
Veterans eat free while supplies last. Be sure to bring your Veteran ID card to receive a ticket for lunch. Food truck items will also be available for purchase.
*If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring a copy of your DD214.*