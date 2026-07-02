National Recovery Month Event

The National Recovery Month resource fair will include:

- Enrollment & Eligibility

- VBA Veteran benefits assistance

- Whole Health

- Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder

- National Cemetery Administration

- Homeless Program

- Housing & Food Programs

- CWT / Supportive Employment

- Community Providers

Veterans eat free while supplies last. Be sure to bring your Veteran ID card to receive a ticket for lunch. Food truck items will also be available for purchase.

*If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring a copy of your DD214.*