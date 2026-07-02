Veteran Stand Down Event
When:
Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Veterans Memorial Park
Rt. 98
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
Location: Overlook and Hilltop Shelter (Veterans Memorial Park in Clarksburg)
- Enrollment & Eligibility
- Assistance with VA benefits
- Housing assistance
- Counseling
- Substance abuse referrals
- Emergency Shelter
- Hygiene & essential items
- Legal services
- Health screenings
- Employment services
- Food and refreshments
*If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring a copy of your DD214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID cards.*