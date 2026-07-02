Veteran Stand Down Event

Location: Overlook and Hilltop Shelter (Veterans Memorial Park in Clarksburg)

- Enrollment & Eligibility

- Assistance with VA benefits

- Housing assistance

- Counseling

- Substance abuse referrals

- Emergency Shelter

- Hygiene & essential items

- Legal services

- Health screenings

- Employment services

- Food and refreshments

*If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring a copy of your DD214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID cards.*