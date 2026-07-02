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Veteran Stand Down Event

When:

Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Veterans Memorial Park

Rt. 98

Clarksburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Location: Overlook and Hilltop Shelter (Veterans Memorial Park in Clarksburg)
- Enrollment & Eligibility
- Assistance with VA benefits
- Housing assistance
- Counseling
- Substance abuse referrals
- Emergency Shelter
- Hygiene & essential items
- Legal services
- Health screenings
- Employment services
- Food and refreshments
*If you're not currently enrolled with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, please bring a copy of your DD214. All Veterans are encouraged to bring their VA ID cards.*

Other VA events

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