Veteran Town Hall - Monongalia County
When:
Thu. Oct 8, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Morgantown Vet Center
34 Commerce Dr.
Suite 101
Westover , WV
Cost:
Free
Veteran Town Halls are an opportunity for the Executive Director of the medical center to share information about services and programs available for Veterans, while also providing an open forum to address questions and concerns. Our goal is to ensure Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.