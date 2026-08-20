Veteran Town Hall - Tucker County
When:
Thu. Oct 15, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Tucker County Senior Center
217 Senior Ln
Parsons, WV
Cost:
Free
Veteran Town Halls are an opportunity for the Executive Director of the medical center to share information about services and programs available for Veterans, while also providing an open forum to address questions and concerns. Our goal is to ensure Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.