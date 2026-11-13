4th Annual VA's Shining Tribute to Our Heroes! (Light Up Night)
When:
Wed. Dec 2, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Main Entrance
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will host the 4th annual light up night event titled: VA's Shining Tribute to Our Heroes! Enjoy holiday cookies, hot chocolate, music, a card-making session to write holiday cards to our Veterans. Bring the whole family as it's open to all ages. We invite the community to join us, experience the holiday magic, and pay tribute to our Veterans.