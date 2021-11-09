Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 79 north
Take exit 119 onto U.S. Route 50 west towards Clarksburg. After 2 miles, exit onto Joyce Street. Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 20. Continue on State Route 20 and bear right onto State Route 98 to the medical center. Take the second entrance into medical center. We also have signs from the interstate to our facility.
From Interstate 79 south
From U.S. Route 50 east
Stay on U.S. Route 50 west towards Clarksburg. Take exit ramp to Joyce Street. Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 20. Continue on State Route 20 and bear right onto State Route 98 to the medical center. Take the second entrance into medical center. We also have signs from the interstate to our facility.
From U.S. Route 50 west
Stay on U.S. Route 50 east towards Clarksburg. Turn right at the traffic light onto State Route 98 east (Davisson Run Road). Turn left onto State Route 19 north and follow the road to the VA bridge. Turn right onto the VA bridge and continue past Veteran's Memorial Park. Turn left into the medical center.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV 26301-4155
Intersection: Rt. 98 and Medical Center Drive
Coordinates: 39°16'13.22"N 80°21'41.12"W