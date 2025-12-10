MH RRTP Stakeholders Community
The Clarksburg Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MH RRTP) is a residential program that provides intensive mental health services to Veterans with acute and chronic mental health needs. The program address the biological, psychological and sociological needs of the Veteran. We look at the whole Veteran to address compressive issues with the help of our supportive community our “stakeholders”.
Meeting Information
Next Meeting: December 5th, 2025
Meeting ID: 240 152 710 361 4
Passcode: rH3BJ6gX
Our Mission:
The mission of the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP) at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is to provide quality, comprehensive, and individualized treatment. Treatment based on the recovery model of care and offered to Veterans struggling with serious mental illness, PTSD, and/or addiction. This treatment will be provided in a safe, supportive and respectful environment that promotes learning, thinking and relationship skills. This program will strive to honor and serve our Veterans utilizing the VAMC ICARE values:
- Integrity
- Commitment
- Advocacy
- Respect
- Excellence
What do we need from you?
The Clarksburg VAMC is looking for Veterans to join in on or quarterly community meetings to discuss Veteran service and issues in the VA’s Residential Treatment Program and other stakeholder programs in the investing community.
Why does it benefit you to attend?
- See what’s going on in Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment.
- Provided input that can help shape Veterans services in the future.
- Get exposure to other services in the VA who partners with Residential Services.
- Get exposure to additional resources and services available to veterans outside the VA.
- Find your place as a Veteran helping other Veterans.