MH RRTP Stakeholders Community

Our Mission:

The mission of the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP) at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is to provide quality, comprehensive, and individualized treatment. Treatment based on the recovery model of care and offered to Veterans struggling with serious mental illness, PTSD, and/or addiction. This treatment will be provided in a safe, supportive and respectful environment that promotes learning, thinking and relationship skills. This program will strive to honor and serve our Veterans utilizing the VAMC ICARE values:

Integrity

Commitment

Advocacy

Respect

Excellence

What do we need from you?

The Clarksburg VAMC is looking for Veterans to join in on or quarterly community meetings to discuss Veteran service and issues in the VA’s Residential Treatment Program and other stakeholder programs in the investing community.

Why does it benefit you to attend?