Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Program (SAMS) (Decedent Affairs)

The SAMS Program will be assisting with:

• Pre-planning and providing resources for Veterans and families.



• Navigation and connection to survivor benefits.



• Information on planning memorial services.



• Connecting Survivors to available grief and bereavement support resources.

As stated in VHA Directive for Decedent Affairs 1601B.04. It is VHA policy that the remains of patients who expire while receiving VA authorized hospital care, nursing home, or domiciliary care be handled in a dignified manner.

The SAMS Program supports infrastructure at every level for standardized clinical and operational processes, training, and oversight, ensuring this VHA Directive is met.

This program aims to develop consistent and standard processes nationwide. That way every Veteran and survivor receives equal treatment.

Most importantly, the expectation is that this program will foster trust between veterans and the VHA. Veterans will begin to recognize how we care not only for survivors but also those veterans who lack a next of kin. Veterans and their families will be assured that the VHA will do the right thing during their times of need.