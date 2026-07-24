Mr. Hollenback is an experienced healthcare executive and currently serves as the Associate Director of the Beckley VA Medical Center.

He brings 24 years of service in VHA and a proven record of progressive leadership and oversight. At Beckley VA, his leadership has driven measurable gains in efficiency and resource stewardship through disciplined governance, strengthening care delivery for Veterans. Through leadership of key forums such as the Access and Utilization Council, and the implementation of structured budget and resource management processes, the medical center has optimized service delivery, improved operational performance, and enhanced its ability to meet the needs of Veterans.

He has demonstrated executive-level leadership through his service as Acting Associate Director for both the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System and the Roseburg Health Care System in Oregon in 2023, supporting complex operations and organizational performance across healthcare environments.

Mr. Hollenback has held critical leadership roles across the VA, including Chief of Nutrition & Food Services (NFS) for the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System (WNCVAHCS) in Asheville, North Carolina, and a VISN Quality Assurance Dietitian, where he provided oversight of NFS quality assurance programs across multiple medical centers.

Mr. Hollenback began his federal service career with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) in 2003 as an Administrative Dietitian at the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and Food Administration from California State University, Long Beach, and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Walden University.

Mr. Hollenback also served in the United States Marine Corps as a logistician.