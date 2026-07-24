Kim Butler joined the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2010 as a Presidential Management Fellow with Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 in Pittsburgh

She held progressive leadership positions with the VISN 4 Network Office. From 2011 – 2017 she also completed details in the VHA Chief of Staff’s Office, at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center as Assistant Director, as Deputy Network Director, and as Associate Director of Wilmington VA Medical Center.

She earned a Master of Public Health from the University of Pittsburgh following ten years working in banking and is a graduate of the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program and the Federal Executive Institute Leaders for a Democratic Society program.