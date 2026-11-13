Monark Sharma

The healthcare system is a Level 1C facility serving approximately 22,000 Veterans across northern and central West Virginia. The system includes the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg and community-based outpatient clinics in Gassaway, Parkersburg, Parsons, and Westover.

As Associate Medical Center Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sharma provides executive leadership and strategic oversight of critical healthcare operations, administrative services, infrastructure, and organizational resources. His direct responsibilities include Facilities Management, Health Administration, Healthcare Technology Management, Environmental Management, Supply Chain Management, Occupational Safety and Health, Prosthetics, and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement. He also serves as a principal executive liaison to Network Contracting, the Office of Information and Technology, Information Security, Finance, and Human Resources. In this capacity, he supports the management and execution of an approximately $525 million annual operating budget while advancing operational excellence, fiscal stewardship, patient-centered care, and organizational performance.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Sharma served as Chief of Facilities Management Service at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, where he provided leadership and oversight of healthcare infrastructure, capital investment planning, construction, engineering operations, and facility modernization initiatives. He also served in executive leadership assignments as Acting Associate Medical Center Director and Acting Assistant Medical Center Director. Earlier in his VA career, he served as Chief of Projects at the Baltimore and Loch Raven VA Medical Centers and as Acting Health System Specialist supporting the Associate Director for Operations at the VA Maryland Health Care System.

Mr. Sharma is committed to developing future healthcare leaders and strengthening organizational capabilities. He serves as a certified coach and mentor for the VA Talent Opportunity Program (TOP) and Facility Leadership Development Program (FLDP) and as a preceptor for the VA Technical Career Field (TCF) Program. He previously served as a Host Supervisor for the FY 2020–2021 VA Talent Opportunity Program. His executive leadership development includes the Mid-Con Chief to Quad Program, the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP), Class of 2025, and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Senior Executive Development Program (SEDP), completed in October 2026. He is also an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE).

Mr. Sharma holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Public Administration (MPA). His professional background spans executive healthcare administration, engineering, federal operations, and organizational leadership. Before joining the Department of Veterans Affairs, he held positions with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Department of Defense, and private-sector organizations.

A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Sharma brings military leadership experience gained through international operational assignments, including service in Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, and Poland, as well as participation in Operation Atlantic Resolve. His leadership philosophy emphasizes accountability, collaboration, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to serving Veterans.