Physical Therapy Residency Progam

Our program offers an exciting and distinct geriatric specialty experience enriched by collaborative opportunities within our Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECCs), Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service, Gerofit Program and the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences.

VAMHCS is a proud health care leader dedicated to world-class clinical care, education, and research that enhances Veteran outcomes. Our setting offers area-specific geriatric care in acute, inpatient, rehabilitation, home, and outpatient settings within our Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point Medical Centers. Each year, we see over 40,000 geriatric patients in our diverse medical subspecialty clinics, thus offering residents a rich array of patient cases and health conditions. Our integration of clinical rotations, experienced preceptors, and a solid curriculum provides residents with comprehensive and robust training to achieve their advanced physical therapy geriatric specialty goals and objectives.

The VAMHCS Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program is applying for candidacy with the American Board of Physical Therapy and Residency Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) as a post professional physical therapy program in Geriatric Physical Therapy, funded by the Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Our program plans to offer full Resident employment for this year-long residency program which includes 200+ hours of 1:1 mentoring with clinical faculty, 300+ hours of learning activities, while independently managing a caseload of patients. Education will be tailored to the specific learning needs of the resident to ensure success in the program and beyond.

MISSION STATEMENT

To provide advanced education and develop practitioners with enhanced skills in geriatric physical therapy who will provide the highest quality of care to older Veterans based on evidence-based practice, clinical research, and a wholistic approach to healthcare. The program will promote professionalism and demonstrate growth, continuous improvement and strategic initiatives aligned with the Veteran’s Health Administration.

PROGRAM GOALS

Develop a Geriatric Residency that meets the credentialing criteria of the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE)

Promote specialty geriatric rehabilitation within the practice of Physical Therapy in the VA system that aligns and contributes to the VA Mission.

Provide a diverse learning curriculum that promotes advanced clinical competence in Geriatric Physical Therapy that enables graduates to qualify and successfully pass the ABPTS exam for board certification in Geriatric Physical Therapy.

Develop highly skilled and dedicated clinicians who contribute to the physical therapy profession and larger healthcare community.

PROGRAM OUTCOMES

Our program is currently applying for candidacy with ABPTRFE. At this time, we do not have outcomes to report.

RESIDENT GOALS

Exhibit proficiency with evidence-based evaluative and treatment strategies for advanced practice in Geriatric Physical Therapy.

Demonstrate specialist-level clinical reason throughout the continuum of care and incorporate whole health principles into practice.

Acquire, integrate and share best-evidence practice that spans the healthcare field to advance geriatric physical therapy management and education among patients, the interdisciplinary team, and the VA community.

Demonstrate clinical, didactic, and professional skill competency to qualify and successfully pass the ABPTS exam for board certification in Geriatric Physical Therapy.

This one-year Clinical Residency Program is designed to develop clinical specialists in Geriatric Physical Therapy to provide the highest evidence-based care for the aging veteran through a full spectrum of care settings and acuity. Upon completion of the residency program, graduates will be eligible to sit for the ABPTS Geriatric Clinical Specialist certification exam. Residents will develop and build clinical skills, accumulate deep breadth of knowledge and gain confidence to manage complex clinical experiences common in the geriatric population. Residents spend three months in acute care, specialty care clinics, and rehabilitation research, six months focused on wellness in chronic conditions including inpatient rehabilitation, skilled care, home tele-health, and Gerofit, and the final three months working in the outpatient therapy setting focused on whole health, mental health and psychosocial elements of care. Residents receive a structured week to include direct patient care, one-on-one mentoring, and self-study.

Credentialing: The VAMHC Geriatric Physical Therapy residency program is currently applying for candidacy with the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE).

Length of Program: 12 months

Program Start Date: TBD

Salary and Benefits: Full-time additional info to follow

Residency Staff and Faculty:

Susan Conroy

DSc.PT, GCS, Residency Program Director

Peter Glover

DPT, Rehabilitation manager, VAMHCS, Perry Point

Autumn Cohen, DPT, GCS

Eric Hobby, DPT, GCS

Robert Scheeler, DPT, GCS

DIDACTIC CURRICULUM

Overview of Learning Unit Topics

Rotation 1: Acute Care-Foundational Sciences

Anatomy/neuroanatomy

Biology of aging

Cellular Biology (phases of healing, change with aging, response to exercise)

Physiology, pathophysiology, neurophysiology of aging

Pharmacology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Pulmonary

Interpretation of special tests, lab values, images

Research Processes

Movement sciences (kinematic and kinetic analysis)

Rotation 2: Rehabilitation--Wellness in chronic conditions

Cognitive conditions (dementia, delirium, depression)

Exercise physiology

Critical inquiry for evidence-based practice

Pathokinesiology and exercise prescription

Frailty and sarcopenia

Wound care and edema management

Home health care

Assistive technology and Environmental adaptations

Prevention, Wellness and Health Promotion in Older Adults

Successful Aging

Rotation 3: Outpatient--Whole Health Focus

Psychology, psychopathology and psychosocial issues of aging

Adult teaching, learning and communication

Health literacy

Consultation

Interprofessional collaboration

Patient management and advocacy

Residency Experiences

Acute Care/ICU

Research Exposures

Community Living Center

Specialty Clinics

Wellness Programs (Gerofit, PGA HOPE)

Telehealth Whole Health Programs (Tai Chi, Yoga, Kick-boxing, Tele-Prehabilitation, Tele-Gerofit)

Susan S. Conroy, PT, DSc.PT, GCS

Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Geriatric Physical Therapy

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service/PM&RS



susan.conroy@va.gov

