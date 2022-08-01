 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Clearwater Vet Center

Address

29259 US Hwy 19, North
Clearwater, FL 33761-2102

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Clearwater Vet Center outside

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Clearwater Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Clearwater Mobile Vet Center

Phone

The Clearwater Mobile Vet Center passenger side view

Vet Centers in other areas

