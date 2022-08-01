Locations

Main location

Clearwater Vet Center Address 29259 US Hwy 19, North Clearwater, FL 33761-2102 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 727-549-3600 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Clearwater Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Clearwater Mobile Vet Center Phone 727-549-3600

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.