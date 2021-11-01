 Skip to Content

Clermont Vet Center

Address

1655 East Highway 50
Suite 102
Clermont, FL 34711

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Clermont Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Clermont Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Clermont Vet Center - Clermont Vet Center- Tavares CBOC

Located at

Tavares VA Clinic
1390 East Burleigh Boulevard
Tavares, FL 32778-4305

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

CAP Tavares VA Clinic

Clermont Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.