Clermont Vet Center Address 1655 East Highway 50 Suite 102 Clermont, FL 34711 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-536-6701 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

If you can’t make it to our Clermont Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Clermont Vet Center - Clermont Vet Center- Tavares CBOC Located at Tavares VA Clinic 1390 East Burleigh Boulevard Tavares, FL 32778-4305 Directions on Google Maps Phone 352-536-6701 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Clermont Mobile Vet Center Phone 352-536-6701

