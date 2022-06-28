Women Veteran Focus Group

We want to know more about women Veterans' health care needs and ask you to join us for a public forum to help us identify areas where we can improve service in areas that matter to you.

Register to participate by contacting our Women Veteran Coordinator, Kanchan Jindal at 610-384-7711, extension 6424 or email kanchan.jindal@va.gov.

Join us at the American Legion Upper Darby Post

6914 Chestnut Street

Upper Darby, PA 19082

Unable to join us in person? Just connect with Kanchan and she'll help you join us virtually through Microsoft Teams.