Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Come Cook With Us!

Join a live virtual cooking demonstration of healthy recipes with a registered dietitian from the comfort of your home through VA Video Connect. HTK online program provides cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home.

For recipes and other materials, please visit www.nutrition.va.gov.

Who Can Attend?

Classes are open to Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care.

Contact your local HTK Dietitian, Liz Klumpp 610-384-7711, extension 3750 to register or if you have questions.

How Do I Connect to the Online Appointment?

Registered attendees will receive an email from VA Video Connect Appointment with a link in advance. If you're accessing the appointment from an iPhone or iPad device you will need to down load the VA Video Connect App before clicking the link.